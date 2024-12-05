Vijay Deverakonda shared Allu Arjun's post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Bunny Anna, till we get old. But first tonight you all set the screens worldwide on fire, fixxx." This heart-warming exchange between the two stars has won over fans' hearts.

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres today. The film that many are calling 'mass entertainer' is already making a huge impact at the box office. Many videos are going viral on social media, depicting the craze amongst fans for this high-octane action film. Amid this, one post has captured people's attention. Allu Arjun, on Wednesday night, shared a post on Instagram, flaunting a special gift he received from none other than Rashmika Mandanna's rumoured boyfriend, superstar Vijay Deverakonda. Sharing a photo on Instagram standing in front of a mirror, Allu Arjun donned a stylish jacket inscribed with "Rwdy Pushpa", gifted to him by Vijay Deverakonda. Allu Arjun captioned the post saying, “Thank you my sweetest brother VD…Vijay Deverakonda … continuing the anavayathi."

Vijay Deverakonda shared Allu Arjun's post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Bunny Anna, till we get old. But first tonight you all set the screens worldwide on fire, fixxx." This heart-warming exchange between the two stars has won over fans' hearts.

This is not the first time that Vijay Deverakonda publically supported Pushpa 2: The Rule. Back when the film's trailer was released, Vijay Deverakonda called Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun's film trailer "Wild."

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun in the titular role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. It is the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Reports state that Pushpa 2 might cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office on day 1, making it the first Indian movie to reach the mark.

