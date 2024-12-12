Making an interesting revelation, Rashmika Mandanna shared how the shoot of the Jathara sequence persisted for 3-4 months. Heaping praises on Allu Arjun, the actress further said, "I think he has won my absolute respect and absolute love when he did that."

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun are winning audiences' hearts as Srivalli and Pushpa Raj in the recently released Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Sukumar film has already crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in just 6 days and is on its way to becoming one of the most successful Indian films to date. While Pushpa 2 is filled with several standout moments, there is a scene that is being talked about the most. Pushpa 2's 'Gangamma Jathara' sequence has garnered all the attention, especially for Allu Arjun's look and mannerisms. Now, Rashmika Mandanna has also lauded her co-star for nailing the sequence and doing it in style.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna praised Allu Arjun's dedication, especially during the 'Gangamma Jathara' scene. The actress was quoted as saying, "I don’t think I will ever witness in my life what Allu Arjun sir has done in terms of the film. Imagine someone who has the guts, power, and the alphaness to wear a saree, dance in a saree, perform action sequences in a saree, and deliver dialogues in a saree. For 21 minutes of the film, he is wearing a freaking saree. Tell me, what man can do that?"

Making an interesting revelation, Rashmika Mandanna shared how the shoot of the Jathara sequence persisted for 3-4 months. Heaping praises on Allu Arjun, the actress further said, "I think he has won my absolute respect and absolute love when he did that. For my entire life, I will be rooting for him."

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Fahadh Faasil and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Pushpa 2, so far, has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide and has shown no signs of stopping anytime soon.

