Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. It was released in theatres on Thursday, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rise is rocking the box office as the film has already earned Rs 175 crores at the box office on day 1 in India. But, despite the success and craze around Pushpa 2, there are many people who are disappointed that Interstellar will not be released in India. Reportedly, Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar will miss its IMAX re-release in India as Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 makers have booked all IMAX screens for weeks on end. Many fans hoping to watch the sci-fi masterpiece have expressed their disappointment with this. Amid this, Janhvi Kapoor has now come into Pushpa 2's defence, criticising fans' for the idolization of Western cinema

Reacting to a post shared on Instagram where fans expressed their dismay over Interstellar’s re-release getting cancelled because of Pushpa 2 taking over IMAX screens, Janhvi Kapoor said, "Pushpa 2 is also cinema. Why are we so obsessed with idolising the west and running down things that come out of our own country and instantly disqualifying it from being considered as worthy? The same rooted representation and larger-than-life tone other countries appreciate and our fascinated by our cinema for, we ourselves are embarrassed of. Sad."

The original post's headline posted by Tatva India read, "'India doesn’t deserve cinema’ say fans as Interstellar won’t be released in India, Pushpa 2 gets all IMAX."

