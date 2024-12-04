As Pushpa 2: The Rule nears its release date, the excitement among fans has increased manifold. Ahead of the release, the first review of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil's performance in the film is out. The early reviews suggest Allu Arjun may dethrone Baahubali actor Prabhas to be the ‘No.1 pan-India’ actor with Pushpa 2. While his and Rashmika's acting was well-received, Fahadh is believed to have ‘stolen the show’.

After watching the film, Umair Sandhu, who claims to be a member of the Overseas Censor Board, shared the first review of the highly-anticipated film. Taking to X, he hailed the film as a ‘BLOCKBUSTER PAISA VASOOL entertainer’ that showcases director Sukumar's expertise and Allu Arjun's star power. “It comes across as a paisa vasool, seeti-maar entertainer which will be loved by classes and masses alike. At the box office, the film will break records and emerge as the biggest hit of the year so far,” he said.

Talking about the cast performance, Sandhu wrote, “Allu Arjun is in superb form. With his massy avatar, he impresses one and all. His action is top-class and the comic timing is spot on. Another National Award-winning” About Rashmika, he said that she acted well in the film, but it is Fahadh, who stole the show all the way. “Clmax is the USP, Interval blocks are mindblowing, It is a different kind of masala film that never came in Indian cinema before,” he added.

Pushpa 2 will be released in multiple languages–Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. The film has broken records with its advance booking, as per early predictions, the film could rake in over Rs 200 crore in its opening weekend. Reportedly, the film has so far earned an estimated Rs 62.21 crore for the opening day from advance bookings alone. The film is set to arrive in the theatres on December 5, 2024.