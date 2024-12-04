Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule is expected to bring a Tsunami at the box office, and even before its release, the movie has beaten the biggest of pan-India blockbusters.

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil's action-drama Pushpa 2: The Rule is among the most-awaited releases of the year, and the film is expected to open on an earth-shattering note. Even before the release, Sukumar's directorial has surpassed and broken the records of the biggest pan-Indian blockbusters, including RRR, Baahubali 2, and KGF 2.

How Pushpa 2 broke records of RRR, Baahubali 2, and KGF 2?

Pushpa 2 will be released worldwide on 12000 screens, and the film has already Rs 100 crores in advance bookings, achieving a surprising, rather shocking feat. As per the trade portal, Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 has grossed Rs 100 crores worldwide in advance booking. Pushpa 2 has collected more than Rs 30 crores gross pre-sales at the overseas box office, while domestic sales are more than Rs 70 crores gross (including the early premiers on December 4 night).

With this feat, Pushpa 2 makes it the second Indian movie of 2024 to top 100 crores worldwide advance booking gross for the first day after Kalki 2898 AD. The portal further predicted that Pushpa 2 will collect Rs 300 crore on the opening day, with Rs 200 crore gross in India and Rs 100 crore from overseas.

Pushpa 2 advance booking figures have torn the old record books surpassing pan-India blockbusters like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, KGF: Chapter 2 and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer had previously earned over Rs 58 crore in advance bookings, a milestone now easily beaten by Pushpa 2.

Even the makers of Pushpa 2 celebrated the milestone by posting about it on their social media handles. "#Pushpa2TheRule crosses the 100 CRORES mark with advance bookings," the post captioned. Pushpa 2 will be followed by its third instalment, Pushpa 3: The Rampage. The title was mistakenly revealed by Resul Pookutty.

