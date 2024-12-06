Pushpa 2 The Rule ends with a major cliffhanger. What lies ahead for Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun? What will be Pushpa 3: The Rampage? Let's discuss it in detail.

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is breaking records left, right, and centre. The Sukumar directorial has taken the saga of Pushparaj (Allu Arjun) to a whole new level, and it ends with a bigger question mark. As expected Pushpa 2 ends with a cliffhanger, and it drops a major event which is the major crux of the third instalment, Pushpa 3: The Rampage. What is the mid-credit scene of Pushpa 2? How it will lead to Pushpa 3? Let's discuss.

(Spoiler alert) If you haven't seen Pushpa 2 The Rule yet, then we have warned you. The following article discusses major spoilers of the film.

Pushpa 2 Ending Explained

Pushpa 2 ends on an emotional note. After slaying dozens of baddies, and protecting his niece, Molleti Kaveri. Pushpa Raj's elder stepbrother Molleti Mohan Raj realises his mistake and accepts him in his family. Molleti Mohan goes to his home and apologises to Pushpa Raj for not accepting him in the family. Molleti invites Pushpa and his family to Kaveri's wedding. The narrative jumps to Kaveri's wedding ceremony. Pushpa and his family arrive, and he gets reunited with his step-brothers.

On the other side, Kesava "Mondelu" (Jagapathi Bapu) conducts the funeral of his brother and his nephew. Amid the final rites, Kesava expects someone, seemingly his relative, but he receives a bouquet with a small skull in it.

At the Kaveri's wedding venue, while Pushpa is busy posing with his big family, the camera pans to the same bouquet that has the skull in it. Then, the scene shifts to a place, far away from the venue where a mysterious man enters the frame, and pushes the trigger, leading to a huge bomb blast in the venue.

What will be Pushpa 3: The Rampage?

Pushpa 3: The Rampage will show Allu Arjun as a wounded lion, who will avenge the death of his family. A few members will surely die in the third instalment, most probably his step brothers and sister-in-law. Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna) might lose their child, and this will further make Pushpa Raj furious. Also, the mysterious man will be the new big baddie of the film, and he will have to face Pushpa Raj's fury.

