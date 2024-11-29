Apart from Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat – Pushpa’s nemesis. Pushpa 2: The Rule is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings and is all set to release on December 5, 2024.

After much delay, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to release next week. It was recently revealed that Allu Arjun's film was granted a U/A certificate by the censor board. However, now, as per a new report, the Sukumar directorial got certification only after a few changes were made to the film. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC had asked Pushpa 2: The Rule makers to delete the word 'r***i' from three places in the film. In addition, the words 'Denguddi' and 'Venkateshwar' were also removed.

CBFC also asked Pushpa 2: The Rule makers to delete some excessively violent scenes from the film, one of them showing an amputated leg flying. A scene with Allu Arjun reportedly holding the severed arm of a person was also asked to be removed. The censor board asked the filmmakers to zoom in on the actor on screen and decrease the level of violence on screen.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are currently busy promoting their much-awaited film. At a recent pre-release event in Kochi, Rashmika Mandanna expressed her gratitude for the immense love Allu Arjun receives from his fans.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to be hosting another event in Mumbai later today.

