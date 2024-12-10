Monday proved to be another big day for the film with Pushpa 2 expected to cross Rs 600 crore nett mark. These stats put Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 on the path to challenge the all-time record held by Prabhas' Baahubali 2.

As expected, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has established itself as a box-office juggernaut, just five days after its worldwide release. As per Sacnilk.com, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's actioner, on its first Monday, earned an all-time record-breaking Rs 64.1 crore nett across all languages, taking the nett total of the film to a whopping Rs 593.1 crore in just 5 days. With this incredible feat, Pushpa 2 has already become one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema.

The Allu Arjun-starrer mega-mammoth opened to a historic opening collection of Rs 65–67 crore nett in Hindi on Day 1, dethroning Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (Rs 65.5 crore), which, until then, held the title of highest Hindi opener ever. Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, grossed approximately Rs 162 crore on Sunday alone, becoming the second film to surpass Rs 150 crore in a single day, with both achievements held by Pushpa 2.

For the unversed, the first installment of the sequel was released in 2021 and was a box-office success. Pushpa: The Rise had a worldwide collection of Rs 326.6 crore and also earned Allu Arjun his first National Award for Best Actor. Pushpa 2: The Rule has already set the stage for an even more gigantic box office run.