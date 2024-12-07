Pushpa 2 earned a whopping Rs 174.9 crore net (India) across all languages on Day 1, and with that, apart from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Pushpa 2 also surpassed the record held by SS Rajamouli's RRR which had only grossed Rs 156 crore on Day 1.

As expected, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to make history at the box office. The Allu Arjun-starrer mega-mammoth earned a staggering Rs 65–67 crore nett in Hindi on Day 1, defeating Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (Rs 65.5 crore) to proclaim the title of the highest Hindi opener ever. Pushpa 2 earned a whopping Rs 174.9 crore net (India) across all languages on Day 1, and with that, apart from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Pushpa 2 also surpassed the record held by SS Rajamouli's RRR which had only grossed Rs 156 crore on Day 1.

Allu Arjun's Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, maintained a strong acceleration on Day 2, earning Rs 90.10 crore nett in India. As per Sacnilk.com, with its two-day total standing at an exceptional Rs 265 crore nett (India), Pushpa 2 has officially crossed the Rs 400 crore gross mark worldwide. With the craze that fans have for the Allu Arjun film, it would not be wrong to say that this is just the beginning.

Pushpa 2's record-breaking spree does not end here. The film is also the biggest non-holiday opener in Hindi, crossing Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which earned Rs 55.75 crore on Day 1 in 2023. These are all numbers based on estimates and once final numbers are revealed, they are expected to be bigger and better.

The first installment of the sequel, released in 2021, was also declared a box-office success. Pushpa: The Rise had a worldwide collection of Rs 326.6 crore. It also earned Allu Arjun his first National Award for Best Actor.