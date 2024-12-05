Reports state that Pushpa 2 advance bookings began in the US a few days ago and got an overwhelming response from the fans. It crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in advance bookings so it is highly likely that Allu Arjun's film could cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office worldwide.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule opened with blockbuster reviews at the box office. The craze for the film is spreading like wildfire and this excitement among the audience is sure to reflect on the box office when Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 numbers are released. Reports state that Pushpa 2 has begun its first day at the box office on a positive note. Per the box office reporting platform Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 has collected Rs 21.04 crore at the box office as of 8 am. Reports state that Pushpa 2 might cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office on day 1.

Reports state that Pushpa 2 advance bookings began in the US a few days ago and got an overwhelming response from the fans. It crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in advance bookings so it is highly likely that Allu Arjun's film could cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office worldwide, making it the first Indian movie to reach the mark.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is reportedly the second Indian film this year to surpass the Rs 100 crore mark in advance bookings. The first was Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, was quoted as saying, "Breaking all records, Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the fastest movie to surpass the 1 million tickets sold on BookMyShow, crossing Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and K.G.F.: Chapter 2. Fans rushed to get their tickets booked, on BookMyShow, across the country with Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Pune leading the charge."

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun in the titular role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. It is the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise.