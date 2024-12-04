Pushpa 2: The Rule has reportedly exceeded the advance booking records of iconic films like Baahubali 2 and KGF 2. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala told India Today Digital that Allu Arjun's film is likely to gross Rs 250 to 275 crore globally on Day 1.

The biggest anticipation in the film industry currently is the blockbuster release of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, directed by Sukumar, is all set to release on December 5 is the sequel to the blockbuster hit 2021 movie Pushpa. The film which stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, is already crowding the ticket windows with record-breaking advance bookings. The tickets for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule are selling out fast despite them costing upwards of Rs 1000. There are reports that Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule could likely become the first Indian film to cross the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide on the opening day.

As per a report in Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 advance bookings began in the US a few days ago and got an overwhelming response from the fans. The film has reportedly already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in advance bookings so it is highly likely that Allu Arjun's film could cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office worldwide, making it the first Indian movie to reach the mark.

The release date of the film is one of the factors that could benefit Pushpa 2. It will be released on December 5. The original release date was changed from December 6 to benefit from a solo opening day across India. This could be one of the reasons that would boost Pushpa 2's initial box office performance.

Pushpa 2: The Rule has reportedly exceeded the advance booking records of iconic films like Baahubali 2 and KGF 2. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala told India Today Digital that Allu Arjun's film is likely to gross Rs 250 to 275 crore globally on Day 1.

The title for the highest opening-day collection for an Indian film is currently held by SS Rajamouli’s RRR (2022), starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. It earned Rs 223 crore worldwide on day 1.

