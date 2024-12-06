Pushpa 2's record-breaking streak doesn't end there. The film also claimed the title of the biggest non-holiday opener in Hindi, crossing Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which had earned Rs 55.75 crore on Day 1 in 2023. These historic figures achieved by Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 are still early estimates.

As expected, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has set new benchmarks at the box office in Indian cinema history. The Allu Arjun-starrer mega-mammoth opened to a historic opening collection of Rs 65–67 crore nett in Hindi on Day 1, dethroning Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (Rs 65.5 crore) to claim the title of the highest Hindi opener ever. Overall, Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, grossed approximately Rs 175 crore nett across all languages in India on its opening day.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Pushpa 2 also surpassed the record held by SS Rajamouli's RRR which had only grossed Rs 156 crore on Day 1. Pushpa 2 also created history by becoming the first Indian film to collect more than Rs 50 crore nett in both Telugu and Hindi on its opening day. Pushpa 2 witnessed a tremendous 80.14 percent Telugu occupancy and 51.53 percent Hindi occupancy on Day 1 of its release, as per Sacnilk.com.

Pushpa 2's record-breaking streak doesn't end there. The film also claimed the title of the biggest non-holiday opener in Hindi, crossing Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which had earned Rs 55.75 crore on Day 1 in 2023. These historic figures achieved by Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 are still early estimates and the actual figures could skyrocket once final numbers are revealed.

The first installment of the sequel was released in 2021 and was a box-office success. Pushpa: The Rise had a worldwide collection of Rs 326.6 crore and also earned Allu Arjun his first National Award for Best Actor. Pushpa 2: The Rule has already set up the stage for an even more gigantic box office run.