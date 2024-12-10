Pushpa 2 opened with a historic box office score of Rs 294 crore gross on day one. It broke the record for the highest opening in the history of Indian cinema, which earlier belonged to SS Rajamouli’s RRR (Rs 223.5 crore), followed by Baahubali 2 (Rs 217 crore) and Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 175 crore).

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has earned Rs 829 crore at the box office in the first weekend since its release, becoming the fastest Indian film to cross the Rs 800 crore milestone in worldwide gross collections, the makers said on Monday. Production house Mythri Movies Makers shared the first-weekend box office figures of the movie on its official X page. “BIGGEST INDIAN FILM is the BIGGEST WILDFIRE AT THE BOX OFFICE. #Pushpa2TheRule becomes the FASTEST INDIAN FILM to cross 800 CRORES Gross worldwide with a 4-day collection of 829 CRORES. RULING IN CINEMAS,” the banner said in the post.

Pushpa 2 opened with a historic box office score of Rs 294 crore gross on day one. It broke the record for the highest opening in the history of Indian cinema, which earlier belonged to SS Rajamouli’s RRR (Rs 223.5 crore), followed by Baahubali 2 (Rs 217 crore) and Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 175 crore), they said.

In its Hindi-dubbed version too, the film broke records, netting Rs 72 crore on day one and surpassing the opening day figures of Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 hit Jawan, whose Hindi version had earned around Rs 65 crore on day one.

However, despite registering a mammoth collection worldwide, Pushpa 2's underwhelming performance in the state of Kerala is a bit disappointing. As per a report in Sacnilk, on day 1, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 4.95 crore, but fell to Rs 1.85 crore the next day and Rs 1.85 crore and Rs 1.90 crore on the third and fourth day, respectively in Kerala. For Pushpa 2 to be regarded as a hit in the state, it would need to earn at least Rs 60 crore.

Pushpa 2 is a sequel to 2021’s Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. It is also produced by Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series.

