Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, before Pushpa 2, held the record for the first Indian film to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in only 10 days. SS Rajamouli's RRR made Rs 1000 crore in 16 days. KGF: Chapter 2 and Kalki 2898 AD also took the same time to breach the Rs 1000 crore mark.

Pushpa 2: The Rise, Allu Arjun's mega-mammoth action film, has shattered yet another record at the box office, becoming the fastest film ever to surpass the Rs 1000 crore mark. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil's Pushpa 2 has surpassed Rs 1000 crore collection worldwide in just 6 days, beating Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, and Pathaan. Including all languages, Pushpa 2 has already collected over Rs 640 crore in India alone.

Pushpa 2 setting a benchmark of collecting Rs 1000 crore worldwide in six days is being celebrated as a historic feat in Indian cinema. A tweet applauding the film was also shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the official page of Pushpa (the film) who re-tweeted a post by Idebrain Jeevi that read, "₹1000 crores worldwide gross accomplished by #Pushpa2 in just 6 days! Another all-time record!!"

In addition, Pushpa 2 reached the Rs 922 crore gross mark within 5 days of release, the first Indian film to acquire this record.

It would not be wrong to say that Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has emerged as one of the greatest hit films in Indian cinema. For reference, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, before Pushpa 2, held the record for the first Indian film to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in only 10 days. SS Rajamouli's RRR made Rs 1000 crore in 16 days. Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD also took the same time to breach the Rs 1000 crore mark. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan took 18 and 27 days respectively to earn Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

READ | Not Abhishek Bachchan, THIS person once 'stopped' Jaya Bachchan from giving all house responsibilities to Aishwarya Rai