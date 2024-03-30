Twitter
Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film's teaser to release on...

As per reports, Pushpa 2 teaser starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be released on April 8.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 04:06 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Pushpa 2
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. As per the reports, the makers are gearing up to release the film's teaser.

According to the media reports, the makers of the film locked the release of the trailer which is April 8. Yes! The makers have decided to release the teaser on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday. While no official confirmation has been made yet.

Earlier, Madame Tussauds Dubai took to its official Instagram page and shared a photo of Allu Arjun posing with his wax statue. Not only this, the actor was seen striking his iconic Pushpa pose with the statue, while his daughter Arha was also seen imitating him. Sharing the picture, Madame Tussauds wrote, “Allu Arjun, Icon Star, the King of Dance has arrived at Madame Tussauds Dubai.” 

Rashmika Mandanna's role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2 has stirred up excitement among fans. A leaked video of her in a stunning red Kanjeevaram saree quickly went viral on social media. Known as the 'national crush,'she looked radiant as she waved to admirers. 

Earlier, Allu Arjun opened up on the exciting details about Pushpa 2: The Rule and said, "Pushpa 2 is going to have a very different shade of Pushpa than what you’ve seen in ‘Pushpa 1,’ because it is the lower end of the spectrum that you’ve seen. You’ll see the highest end of the spectrum in terms of characterization. So you’ll see him on a very high note, you’ll see him on a very high scale, in terms of characterization, in terms of this scale and presentation and the canvas of the problems are going to be much bigger than what it was compared to Pushpa 1. It’s going to be a bigger canvas, and there is a different dimension to the characterization.”

Not only this, Allu Arjun also said that this time, Pushpa will play on a national and international scale and the fight between police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Fassil will get bigger.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise won Allu Arjun National Award for the best actor. In the second part, the actor will reprise his role of Pushpa Raj along with Fahadh Faasil playing Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and Rashmika Mandanna playing Srivalli. The film is set to release in theatres on August 15 and will clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

