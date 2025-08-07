Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

Punjab State Women's Commission wants Honey Singh, Karan Aujla to apologise for this reason: 'They have crossed...'

As per the Chairperson, the lyrics in the latest releases of Karan Aujla and Honey Singh were allegedly found to be derogatory towards women and potentially harmful to societal values.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 10:02 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Taking suo motu cognisance, the Punjab State Women's Commission has summoned Punjabi singers and rappers Karan Aujla and Yo Yo Honey Singh for allegedly promoting misogynistic content and 'objectification' of women in their recent songs. The Chairperson of the Punjab State Women's Commission, Raj Lali Gill told ANI on Thursday that the commission had reviewed complaints and public reactions regarding certain lyrics and visuals in Honey Singh and Karan Aujla's latest releases, and has written to the state Director General of Police (DGP), urging immediate action. As per the Chairperson, the lyrics in the latest releases of Aujla and Singh were allegedly found to be derogatory towards women and potentially harmful to societal values.

"The songs that have been used in this have neither been controlled by the language nor has it been thought. When we go on stage, we say to everyone that the biggest role in my life is that of my mother. We respect her a lot. At the same time, you abuse her. So, for whom do you play this double role? To get millions of views? Are you doing this just to earn money? This is having a very big impact on our children. So, I think that the singers should also understand their responsibility. It is not only their responsibility to entertain them. They have crossed the limit in every way," Gill told ANI.

On further action, Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson said that she has asked DGP and other concerned officials to summon the singers while demanding their apology. "The action is that I have sent this to BOI (Bureau of Investigation) and DGP and they (Aujla and Honey Singh) should be summoned. And even if I know that they are not in the country at this time, but still I should contact them and get an explanation. They should be summoned to come here. When they give an explanation, apologise, change the words, then we will see what will be the next step," said Chairperson Raj Lali Gill.

The songs in contention are Karan Aujla's new single, MF Gabhru from his album P-Pop Culture. Despite the popularity, the track has been labelled as 'misogynistic' and 'inappropriate." Similarly, Honey Singh's track titled Millionaire also allegedly contains objectionable language towards women. The song was released in August 2024 as part of his album Glory, which marked his comeback.

