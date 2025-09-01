Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Maratha quota protests: Bombay HC gives ultimatum to Manoj Jarange, says, 'Vacate Mumbai streets by...'

Are Brahmins 'profiteering' from Russian oil, as Donald Trump aide has claimed? Who are Boston Brahmins?

Kalyani Priyadarshan Fitness Secrets: Diet, exercise, wellness secrets for healthy body

Delhi weather update: Flood alert issued for capital as Yamuna River nears danger mark, authorities advise residents to...

Punjab floods: Diljit Dosanjh adopts 20 villages, Ammy Virk supports 200 houses, Guru Randhawa sets up camps; Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood lend support

Why Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric shares rose over 16% today; know here

Punit Balan: A New-Age custodian of Pune’s Ganeshotsav

5 forgotten heritage sites Bollywood brought back to life

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder announces indefinite break from red-ball cricket, here's why

Donald Trump responds after US court rules tariffs as illegal: ‘In many ways, US would become...’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Are Brahmins 'profiteering' from Russian oil, as Donald Trump aide has claimed? Who are Boston Brahmins?

Are Brahmins 'profiteering' from Russian oil? Who are Boston Brahmins?

Kalyani Priyadarshan Fitness Secrets: Diet, exercise, wellness secrets for healthy body

Kalyani Priyadarshan Fitness Secrets: Diet, exercise, wellness secrets for healt

Punjab floods: Diljit Dosanjh adopts 20 villages, Ammy Virk supports 200 houses, Guru Randhawa sets up camps; Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood lend support

Punjab floods: Diljit Dosanjh adopts 20 villages, Ammy Virk supports 200 houses

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Punjab floods: Diljit Dosanjh adopts 20 villages, Ammy Virk supports 200 houses, Guru Randhawa sets up camps; Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood lend support

As Punjab battles the devastating floods, Punjabi superstars across the film industry stand in solidarity with their fans and lend support in every possible way.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 05:08 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Punjab floods: Diljit Dosanjh adopts 20 villages, Ammy Virk supports 200 houses, Guru Randhawa sets up camps; Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood lend support
Sanjay Dutt, Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk, Sonu Sood
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The state of Punjab and its people are facing a humanitarian and ecological crisis. The Punjab floods of 2025 are a wrath of nature, and it has caused massive destruction in the Northern parts of India, leading to tens of thousands of acres of crops being destroyed, 33+ dead in Punjab (Pakistan); hundreds more across the region, and reportedly over half a million animals evacuated or lost. 

Amid the severe crisis, several Punjabi celebrities have decided to support the affected region and lend financial and medical support. Ammy Virk informed his fans via Instagram that he will be adopting 200 houses that have lost everything in these devastating floods.

His official statement on Instagram read, "Our hearts ache seeing the devastation the floods have caused in Punjab. Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter, it's about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again. May we all come together in whatever way we can to support those in need."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ammy virk (@ammyvirk)

Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi superstar, has also decided to support his people, and he announced that he will adopt 20 villages. He shared the news on his Instagram with a story confirming his contribution towards the service of humanity. 

image

Actor, filmmaker and humanitarian Sonu Sood also showed his support for Punjab. In his heartfelt message on social media, Sonu Sood reminded everyone that no one is alone in this crisis: “Anyone affected by these devastating floods is not alone. Together, we will help every single person get back on their feet.” Calling Punjab his soul, Sonu pledged that he will not back down, no matter how much effort it takes, until every affected family gets the help they need. “If you need any kind of help, please don’t hesitate to message — we will do our best to support you in any way we can. We are Punjabis — and we do not give up.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Singer Guru Randhawa has been providing supplies to the affected areas, and he has set up camps near the affected areas. Speaking about the same, he shared a message on his social media. 

Similarly, Sanjay Dutt also promised to provide any kind of help to Punjab, and prays for the betterment of the state.

image

The Punjab floods of 2025 are driven by an interplay of climate-induced heavy rainfall, infrastructure limitations, and cross-border hydrological dynamics. Recovery will demand massive, coordinated relief and investment in long-term resilience strategies. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Punit Balan: A New-Age custodian of Pune’s Ganeshotsav
Punit Balan: A New-Age custodian of Pune’s Ganeshotsav
'Trump is Dead' rumours debunked, President spotted in white polo T-shirt, MAGA hat en route to...
'Trump is Dead' rumours debunked, President spotted in white polo T-shirt...
Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note remembering beloved grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam: 'Her love, wisdom, and presence will be...'
Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note remembering beloved grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam
Anjali Raghav bashes Pawan Singh for inappropriately touching her waist, announces exit from Bhojpuri industry: Watch
Anjali Raghav bashes Pawan Singh for inappropriately touching her waist
SCO Summit: PM Modi, Vladimir Putin ride together in his presidential car Aurus Senat, know all about it
PM Modi, Putin ride in his presidential car Aurus Senat, know all about it
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE