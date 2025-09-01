Punjab floods: Diljit Dosanjh adopts 20 villages, Ammy Virk supports 200 houses, Guru Randhawa sets up camps; Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood lend support

As Punjab battles the devastating floods, Punjabi superstars across the film industry stand in solidarity with their fans and lend support in every possible way.

The state of Punjab and its people are facing a humanitarian and ecological crisis. The Punjab floods of 2025 are a wrath of nature, and it has caused massive destruction in the Northern parts of India, leading to tens of thousands of acres of crops being destroyed, 33+ dead in Punjab (Pakistan); hundreds more across the region, and reportedly over half a million animals evacuated or lost.

Amid the severe crisis, several Punjabi celebrities have decided to support the affected region and lend financial and medical support. Ammy Virk informed his fans via Instagram that he will be adopting 200 houses that have lost everything in these devastating floods.

His official statement on Instagram read, "Our hearts ache seeing the devastation the floods have caused in Punjab. Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter, it's about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again. May we all come together in whatever way we can to support those in need."

Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi superstar, has also decided to support his people, and he announced that he will adopt 20 villages. He shared the news on his Instagram with a story confirming his contribution towards the service of humanity.

Actor, filmmaker and humanitarian Sonu Sood also showed his support for Punjab. In his heartfelt message on social media, Sonu Sood reminded everyone that no one is alone in this crisis: “Anyone affected by these devastating floods is not alone. Together, we will help every single person get back on their feet.” Calling Punjab his soul, Sonu pledged that he will not back down, no matter how much effort it takes, until every affected family gets the help they need. “If you need any kind of help, please don’t hesitate to message — we will do our best to support you in any way we can. We are Punjabis — and we do not give up.”

Singer Guru Randhawa has been providing supplies to the affected areas, and he has set up camps near the affected areas. Speaking about the same, he shared a message on his social media.

Similarly, Sanjay Dutt also promised to provide any kind of help to Punjab, and prays for the betterment of the state.

The Punjab floods of 2025 are driven by an interplay of climate-induced heavy rainfall, infrastructure limitations, and cross-border hydrological dynamics. Recovery will demand massive, coordinated relief and investment in long-term resilience strategies.