Actor Puneet Issar has shown his support for alpha-male movies like Animal and slammed Hindi filmmakers for drifting away from mass cinema and depicting gay and lesbian culture. The Mahabharat actor even criticised Ayushmann Khurrana's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and mocked its dismal box office performance. Recently, the Border actor appeared on the Digital Commentary podcast, and there he shared his views on why Bollywood films are missing the mark.

Puneet emphasised that the masses love alpha-male-oriented films, which are connected to the core Indian roots, and the South is well-versed with them. Issar added that the South are following the perfect formula, thus they're churning out RRR, Pushpa, Baahubali. When the interviewer reflected the views of audiences who feel that films like Animal shouldn't be made as it can have a negative effect on society, Puneet instantly replies, "Logon ke bolne se kya hoga. Jaise woh log film banate hai, kya woh dekhni chaiye?" Puneet then mocked Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and added, "Woh 12 baje lagi, 12.30 baje utar gayi. Woh kya film thi? Aisi filmein banani chaiye? No, you can't."

Puneet expressed his discontent about movies made on LGBTQ themes, and added, "Satyam Shivam Sundaram mein ek mariyada rakhi. Har desh ki mariyada hai. Aap humari filmein banaiye. Aap lesbianism ya gays pe films banana chahte hai? Theek hai woh ek warg hai. Main usse nakarta nahi. I respect everybody. To each of his own. But aap woh bana sakte ho, toh yeh (films like Animal) kyu nahi (sic)."

The Coolie actor went on to clarify that filmmakers who are backing male-oriented films are not disrepecting women. "Hum stree jaati ka anadar nahi kar rahe. Respect humesha karni chaiye, lekin agar hum ek achi film banate hai toh whynot. We must make films for the masses." At last, he supported content-driven movies like Piku, and stated that such movies should also exist, and they create the perfect balance.