Ahead of the release, Pulkit Samrat kick-starts dubbing of Suswagatam Khushamadeed, a movie which promises comedy with social message.

Actor Pulkit Samrat has kick-started the dubbing for his upcoming romantic comedy, ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’. The ‘Fukrey’ actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture from the dubbing studio with the caption,”#SuswagatamKhushamadeed #dubbingtime”, along with a mike and headphone emoji.

The film directed by Dhiraj Kumar blends romance, drama, and social messaging, and promises to showcase Pulkit in a fresh avatar. His chemistry with debutant Isabelle Kaif has already created a massive buzz among cinephiles.

Produced by Sharwan Kumar Agarwal, Anil Agarwal, Dhiraj, Deepak Dhar, Azaan Ali, Suneel Rao and co-produced by Javed Deoriawale, ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’ brings an ensemble cast of talented actors like Sahil Vaid, Priyanka Singh, Late Rituraj Singh, Meghna Malik, Late Arun Bali, Neela Mulherkar, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Prashant Singh, Rajkumar Kanoujia, Mehul Surana, Shruti Ulfat, and Sajjad Delafrooz.

The music of the film will be released under the prestigious banner of Zee Music Company. Reflecting on his next, Pulkit shared, “I am happy to be a part of a good story and a good team. I am glad that the makers believe so much in the film that in spite of so many hurdles, date changes, etc., we are finally gonna release the film that we’ve made with so much love! It’s been years of waiting, and now I can’t wait for the audiences to watch this work of heart and labor!”

Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle added, “Being part of this film has been a wonderful experience. Working with Pulkit and director Dhiraj has been great. We had a lovely time shooting, and I hope the audience enjoys the film!”

Director Dhiraj Kumar pitched in saying, “Suswagatam Khushamadeed is a story that conveys a strong message of love and togetherness. This film serves as a reminder that love knows no boundaries, and I am sure that the film will touch every heart.”

Set against a vibrant backdrop, ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’ showcases a unique cross-cultural love story, emphasizing the power of togetherness in today’s divided world. The laughter ride is expected to hit the theatres on 16th May 2025.

