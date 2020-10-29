Pulkit Samrat shares romantic birthday wish for Kriti Kharbanda, says 'life is fun with you'

Actor Pulkit Samrat on Thursday took to his verified Instagram account to put out a sweet and romantic birthday wish for girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda, who turned a year older on October 29.

Alongside a happy photo of Kriti and himself, the 'Sanam Re' star wrote, "Oye ladki!! Happy Birthday!! Life is fun with you! Here’s to many more random dances, balcony dates, campfire movie nights and yum foooooood! @kriti.kharbanda (sic)."

In the photo, while Kriti can be seen looking ravishing in a red and off-white outfit, Pulkit turns on the heat in a white blazer featuring fine black stripes which he teamed with a black round-neck t-shirt and red shades. The duo is all smiles as they get clicked.

Take a look.

According to a report in IANS, actress Kriti Kharbanda decided to gift education of 30 girls on the occasion of her birthday.

It was reported that Kriti will sponsor the education for these girls through her association with an NGO that works at educating the girl child.

"Our world is facing a major health crisis and the last couple of months have been a testing time for all of us. I feel this is just my way of spreading a little bit of happiness to those who really are in need. Unfortunately due to current pandemic, I will not able to meet those kids personally but hoping soon to have a virtual connect with them and have a good time," the actress said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will be seen in the Bejoy Nambiar directorial "Taish", which is set for an OTT release in web series as well as film formats and co-stars Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh.