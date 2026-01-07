FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Pulkit Samrat reveals his mother went against family to support him, credits her for his acting career: 'She believed I would go to Mumbai and...'

Pulkit Samrat opened up about the contribution his mother made to his acting career and revealed that she went against all odds to support his acting dream.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 07:19 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Pulkit Samrat reveals his mother went against family to support him, credits her for his acting career: 'She believed I would go to Mumbai and...'
Pulkit Samrat with Kriti Kharbanda and his mother
Actor Pulkit Samrat, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Rahu Ketu', has shared that his mother stood firm on his decision to relocate to Mumbai. The actor spoke candidly about the strong influence his mother has had on his life and career. Recalling his early days, he said, "When the entire family was against my decision to move to Mumbai, it was my mother who stood firmly by my side. She not only supported my dream but went against the rest of the family to ensure I followed my passion. She believed I would go to Mumbai and become a hero".

He acknowledged the courage and faith his mother showed during a crucial phase of his life. For him, the decision to be part of the film 'Rahu Ketu' went far beyond professional associations. The moment he heard the script, it was the fantasy element that instantly drew him in. Growing up watching fantasy films, Pulkit shared, "Movies like Ajooba and Chhota Chetan left a lasting impression on him. There are certain moments in life that you feel you have already lived in your childhood".

Watch the trailer of Pulkit Samrat's Rahu Ketu

The actor also opened up about the real reasons behind saying yes to his latest film and the profound influence his mother has had on his journey. The actor also revealed the reason behind saying yes to the film. He said that it's about personal connection rooted in childhood dreams, a love for fantasy cinema, and family support that shaped his path to becoming an actor.

Being part of a fantasy film had always been a long-cherished dream for Pulkit. When this script came his way, he felt it was the moment he had been waiting for. "It felt like everything aligned perfectly, and that's when I knew I had to say yes", he added. Pulkit Samrat's story is not just about choosing the right film; it is about staying true to childhood dreams and valuing the power of unconditional support. His love for fantasy cinema and his mother's unwavering belief have been guiding forces in his journey. His experiences stand as a reminder that dreams, when backed by passion and family support, can indeed turn into reality.

