Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda's photo by the poolside will drive away your mid-week blues

While most in the Hindi film industry like to keep their relationships under wraps, actor Pulkit Samrat and girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda are not one among the many.

The two film actors, who have been holidaying in an undisclosed location, have been quite vocal (by way of pictures and captions) about their relationship. The duo have been treating fans with several loved-up photos on Instagram with some adorable messages that are sure to drive away your mid-week blues.

Today, Pulkit lit up Instagram by sharing an adorable poolside picture with Kriti. In the photo, the couple can be seen smiling ear-to-ear. Kriti exudes oomph in a red swimsuit while Pulkit sports a casual look.

On Wednesday, Pulkit took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself seated by a poolside with Kriti by his side. While the Junooniyat actor is seen sporting grey t-shirt and short, Kriti looks gorgeous in a red swimwear as both sharing a light moment together.

Sharing the picture with the fans, Pulkit wrote, “Aaj Blue Hai Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani... @kriti.kharbanda.”

The two, who have been sharing quality time together ever since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed, have seen setting major couple goals of late.

Earlier, Pulkit had shared a beautiful picture with girlfriend Kriti from his camping trip. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Camping is fun when the company is @kriti.kharbanda.” Reposting the same picture, Kriti wrote, "Me and you, just us two."

Kriti too has been sharing several pictures on her Instagram account. In one of the selfies that she shared, she wrote, "My kinda #mondayblues @pulkitsamrat."

Kriti and Pulkit made their relationship official last year after massive speculations around it.

The two have worked together in two films Veerey Ki Wedding and Pagalpanti. They will next be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘Taish’ that is slated for release next year.