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Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle slams pap page for sharing her old video with Reem Shaikh: 'I am in so much pain'

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BCCI takes big call on Ajit Agarkar’s chief selector role ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup: Report

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Pulkit Samrat breaks silence on Salman Khan's Sultan comparisons with Glory: 'There can never be a competition'

Asked about going shirtless in Glory just like how Salman Khan does in his films, Pulkit Samrat said he feels humbled by the comparisons. "Sultan is the OG inspiration for this entire country," the Fukrey actor said. Glory will start streaming on Netflix from May 1.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 03:24 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Pulkit Samrat breaks silence on Salman Khan's Sultan comparisons with Glory: 'There can never be a competition'
Pulkit Samrat in Glory and Salman Khan in Sultan
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Pulkit Samrat says he feels fortunate to play a boxer in the upcoming series Glory, a role that has also helped him move beyond his boy-next-door image. The Netflix boxing drama also stars Divyenndu and Suvinder Vicky. At its core, Glory brings to the fore a fractured family forced back together. Raghubir Singh (Vicky), a formidable boxing coach driven by an obsession with Olympic glory, struggles to hold together a legacy that is slowly unraveling under the weight of strained relationships. His sons Dev (Divyenndu) and Ravi (Samrat) return to Shaktigarh to uncover the truth behind the brutal assault on their sister Gudiya (Jannat Zubair) and the mysterious death of a rising Olympic boxing star, Nihal Singh.

Pulkit Samrat on playing a boxer in Glory

"To be getting an opportunity to represent a sport like boxing through cinema, I think it's once in a lifetime opportunity and I'm very grateful and feel blessed. It is the first sports show. We haven't done much sport before. A lot of hard work and blood and sweat have generally gone into it," Samrat said at the show's trailer launch on Saturday. At the event, a live boxing face-off was held between Samrat and professional boxer Neeraj Goyat. The Fukrey actor said that it was a "different" kind of experience to step into the ring with a real-life boxer. "Neeraj Bhai thank you so much for being the sport. Thank you for considering me enough to stand opposite you in the (boxing) ring for a fight for three rounds. That was really respectful."

Pulkit Samrat on comparisons with Salman Khan in Glory

Asked about going shirtless in Glory just like how Salman Khan does in his films, the actor said he feels humbled by the comparisons. "Sultan is the OG inspiration for this entire country," Samrat said, referring to Salman's 2016 blokbuster. "It can never be a competition. I really wish I can look like him when I'm 60 as well. So, I'm very happy with that comparison," he added.

More about Glory

Glory, produced by Mohit Shah and Anshuman under the Atomic Films banner and written, created and directed by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, will premiere on Netflix on May 1. The cast also includes Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Kunal Thakur, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma and Kashmira Pardeshi.

READ | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again; actress announces second pregnancy with adorable post featuring Dua

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Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle slams pap page for sharing her old video with Reem Shaikh: 'I am in so much pain'
Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle slams pap page for sharing her old
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BCCI takes big call on Ajit Agarkar’s chief selector role ahead of 2027 ODI WC
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