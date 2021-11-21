'Proud to say you are my son', says Amitabh Bachchan after watching Bob Biswas trailer starring Abhishek Bachchan

The makers of ‘Bob Biswa’ have released the trailer of the much-anticipated spin-off film on Friday. In the ZEE5 film, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen portraying the character of a deadly contract killer.The crime drama pairs up Abhishek Bachchan with Chitrangada Singh.

On Thursday, when Abhishek Bachchan shared the trailer of the film on social media, his fans and family couldn’t stop themselves from praising the actor. His sister Shweta Bachchan and niece, Navya Naveli Nanda also commented on the post. Shweta dropped hands raised emojis while Navya wrote “Wooooooo” in the comments section.

Now, proud father Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and penned an emotional note for his son Abhishek Bachchan. While resharing the trailer, he wrote, “T 4100 - I am proud to say you are my Son ! ... BYCMJBBN .. !!”

The trailer encapsulates the journey of Bob Biswas, a middle-aged hitman-for-hire who comes out of a prolonged coma not being able to remember any details about his life and his past including his own family. As he tries to remember his identity, episodes from his past come alive, putting him in a moral dilemma between the history of his own deeds versus his newly developed sense of right and wrong.

Watch Trailer Here:

The film has been generating a lot of excitement among industry folks and fans since it is a spin-off of a popular character from Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 cult mystery thriller film, Kahaani. Saswata Chatterjee had wowed audiences with his killer act as the contract killer in the Vidya Balan-led 'Kahaani'. And ever since Abhishek Bachchan has stepped into his shoes, people cannot wait to see his version of the character. While the 2012 film was dubbed as “A Mother of a Story”, “Bob Biswas” is “A Killer of A Story”.



Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, ‘Bob Biswas’ is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh, and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Bound Script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film premieres on ZEE5 on 3rd December.