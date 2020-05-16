'Proud of my love Anushka for producing such a gripping show': Virat Kohli watches 'Paatal Lok', can't stop praising it

Virat Kohli shared an image of him watching Anushka Sharma-produced web show 'Paatal Lok' which has become the talk of the town. The Indian skipper couldn't stop praising the show and the efforts of all the people involved on the show, including his love Anushka.

Virat called 'Paatal Lok' a masterpiece and stated that he was proud of Anushka for producing the gripping series and believing her team. Virat also praised brother-in-law Karnesh, co-owner of Clean Slate Films, for the same reason.

"Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it's a masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing sucha gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother," wrote Virat alongside the picture.

Here's his post:

Anushka Sharma had recently celebrated the success of 'Paatal Lok' under the lockdown situation. She was seen on a video call with the cast and crew of the show, including Karnesh, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee, and called it success party in times of lockdown.