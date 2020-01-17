Proud dad Shah Rukh Khan attends little 'Gold Medal' AbRam Khan's Sports Day; check out photos

Shah Rukh Khan is indeed a doting dad to his kids - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Now that his two older kids are grown up and studying abroad, the superstar's all attention is on his youngest one. He is often seen tweeting and sharing photos with AbRam which shows the actor is reliving his childhood with him. Moreover, SRK teaches his kids and also learns a lot from them, which he talks about during media interactions.

Today, sports day was held in AbRam's school and SRK made a point to attend it. In a couple of races, AbRam went on to bag both silver and bronze medals making his parents proud. Shah Rukh took to his social media pages and shared photos of AbRam holding his medals and certificates. The handsome dad captioned the post stating, "Day at the Races...My little ‘Gold Medal’ with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!!"

Even Gauri shared a couple of photos of SRK with AbRam and captioned it with a heart emoji.

Check out both the posts below:

Meanwhile, earlier during an interaction with DNA, when SRK was asked about AbRam, he had said, "I think he loves being around me. Unlike Suhana and Aryan, he is more people-friendly. He gets happy seeing my fans. On my birthdays, he would just come out to the balcony every hour. The fans keep screaming my name and he comes running to me and says, ‘Papa, peoples have come. Let’s go meet them’. He calls them ‘peoples’ and then, he drags me out because he enjoys waving out to them. He’s a smart, intelligent kid and extremely fun to be with. And with him, I become a kid myself."