Promotional campaign of Prabhas-starrer Adipursh to start from Ram Navami; here’s all we know

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush already faced a huge backlash when the teaser was launched in October last year. The movie was trolled for poor VFX, visuals, and on the portrayal of Ravana. As the movie nears the release date, fans got impatient and kept asking about the updates and questioned the director Om Raut for not starting with any promotional campaign. However, as per reports, the movie’s promotional campaign is set to kick off from Ram Navami.

As per reports, the team of Adipurush has decided to start promotional activities on March 30. A source told Pinkvilla, “Adipurush celebrates the victory of good over evil. It’s a retelling of the Indian epic – Ramayana – and what better day than Ram Navami to kick off their promotional campaign? It works in progress on a brand-new asset led by Prabhas and the team is committed to launching it on March 30, 2023."

The source also added, “The asset will be in sync with the occasion of lord Ram’s birth.” The trailer of the film will be released in the month of May, close to the release date.

In the mythological drama directed by Om Raut, Prabhas will be playing the role of Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon will be seen as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana and Sunny Singh will play the role of Laxman. The film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana which tells the story of good over evil. The movie was earlier planned to release in January but was postponed due to the backlash and is now scheduled to hit the theatres on June 16.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s directorial Project K also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. He also has Prashant Neel’s Salaar in the pipeline. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon who was last seen in Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan will next be seen reuniting with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff for her film Ganpath which is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 20.