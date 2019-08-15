'Promise to bully you, extort you, eat all your food', Sara shares throwback photo with Ibrahim on Rakshabandhan 2019

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback photo with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on the occasion of Rakshabandhan 2019.

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan 2019, Bollywood celebrities are flooding social media pages with messages for their siblings and cousins. A lot of them are sharing the latest photos and videos with their siblings while a few have taken a trip down memory lane. We earlier saw how Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan celebrated Rakshabandhan with their cousin Alia Chibber. She took to her Instagram story and shared a couple of photos with her cousins.

Now, Sara took to her Instagram page and shared a vintage photo with Ibrahim on the occasion of Rakshabandhan 2019. In the photo, little Sara is seen smiling at the camera while newborn Ibrahim is yawning in the cutest way. Sara posted the photo with an adorable caption stating, "Happy Rakhi to my baby brother Missing you today- touching my leg, giving me money, feeding me chocolates and hugging me. I promise to bully you, extort you, greedily eat all your food and force love and cuddles out of you forever. #bestbrother #partnerincrime #safeandsecure"

Check out the photo below:

Sara has already made her Bollywood debut last year with two back-to-back releases. Now she has two upcoming films - Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1.

Meanwhile, Saif was earlier asked if Ibrahim will also enter movies. To which he stated, "He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do."