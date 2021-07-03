'Promise to be professional': SRK requests ‘little one’ Alia Bhatt to cast him in her next production after 'Darlings'

Alia Bhatt shared an array of black and white pictures on her Instagram and Twitter on Saturday morning from her first day on the sets of her upcoming film 'Darlings' which she is co-producing with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

She wrote on Twitter, "day one of DARLINGS! Sun with raysSun with rays my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about."

To which her 'Dear Zindagi' co-star, Shah Rukh Khan replied asking her to cast him in her next production and promised to be professional. He wrote, "After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise!"

After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise! https://t.co/rXzha7LmZR July 3, 2021

Alia's black and white pictures on Instagram show her sitting in her vanity van and reading a script. She captioned it, "day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I'll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn't - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @itsvijayvarma @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew)."

'Darlings' also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Matthew. The film also marks a first for many -- the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen with a feature film and Alia Bhatt's first as she turns producer with Eternal Sunshine Productions.