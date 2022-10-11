Project K: Makers of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer unveil new poster on Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday

Credit: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

On Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday, the makers of Project K shared a new poster and wished the actor. ‘Legends are immortal’ can be seen written on the new poster of the film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Take a look:

Bollywood's very own megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 on October 11. To celebrate the actor's immense contribution to Bollywood. The best of his movies from the golden era of the 70s and 80s is been re-released in cinemas.

Movies like Don, Deewaar, Kaalia, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhie Kabhie, Abhimaan, Kaala Patthar and others have been released with packed houses across Mumbai. Filmgoers and Bachchan fans stormed the cinemas, just to revisit the magic and charisma of the star.

Nag Ashwin's next film, tentatively titled 'Project K', starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. The big-budget science fiction film recently completed its first few schedules with the two Bollywood stars and the 'Baahubali' actor.

Fans would have to wait a little longer for its release because the film is taking too long to complete. Now, as per a media report, the real reason behind its delay has been revealed. A source close to the production team has disclosed that the Nag Ashwin directorial cannot be shot in a single stretch because of its genre.

As per the report in Tollywood.net, a source close to the makers has said that the makers have to film just for seven-eight days every month because the science-fiction drama involves gadgets and property, and it is taking a lot of time. The makers start the shoot every month after getting the set and property ready, as per the source who also added that 80-90 days of the shoot has been divided into a few days for several months. Thus, it is understandable that the film's release will be delayed.

READ | 'Project K' director Nag Ashwin seeks help from Anand Mahindra for Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer, tycoon REACTS