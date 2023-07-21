Project K is officially titled Kalki 2898 AD; Prabhas' messiah gives Dune vibes in first look of dystopian sci-fi saga

The title of Nag Ashwin's Project K has been announced. The film, called Kalki 2898 AD, stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan.

The makers of Prabhas’ upcoming sci-fi film Project K revealed its title and unveiled the first look in the early hours of Friday morning. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, is officially titled Kalki 2898 AD. The reveal was made at the San Diego Comic Con on Thursday afternoon (US time) in the presence of Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and director Nag Ashwin.

Along with the title reveal, the makers of the film – Vyjayanthi Movies – also unveiled a first glimpse at the mega-budget action film. The glimpse was unveiled at the Comic Con and also released on digital platforms simultaneously, a couple of hours after midnight on Friday. The teaser video opens with a dystopian world where an authoritative regime rules with an iron fist. We get a glimpse of a nervous and tentative Deepika Padukone and a heavily bandaged Amitabh Bachchan. A text card reads: ‘When the world is taken over by darkness, a force will rise’.

The next shot shows a pair of hands holding a Lord Vishnu figurine and we get the first glimpse of the hero Prabhas. He strikes the superhero pose (which we saw in his first look poster) and also fiddles with some gadgets. There are shots of large-scale battles with laser guns and a larger-than-life villain who appears to be Kamal Haasan. But not much has been revealed beyond just some scattered glimpses and a dystopian landscape that reminded many viewers of Dune.

Prabhas fans reacted very positively to the first glimpse video. “Only 2000's kids can understand the feeling of seeing Prabhash Anna back in action mode,” wrote one. Another tweeted, “Literally the bgm was baang with full goosebumps can't wait to see the movie. Let's hope this movie sets the indian mythology and history to another level.” Many praised director Nag Ashwing for the mega undertaking. “A big big big applause for Nag Aswin and the film makers for such a daring attempt and taking indian cinema beyond boundaries,” read one comment.

Kalki 2898 AD is currently under production and will release in 2024. A release date has not been announced so far.