Project K: Deepika Padukone's first look from Prabhas-starrer takes internet by storm, fans say 'queen is coming'

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

On Monday, the makers of Project K finally dropped the much-awaited first-look poster of Deepika Padukone from Prabhas-starrer. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone  from #ProjectK. First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA)."

Take a look:

As soon as it went viral, social media users expressed their views. One of them wrote, "Att.. Terrific First Look Can't wait for #Prabhas First Look And The Glimpse of #ProjectK." The second one said, "Can't Waittttt For Super Hero Aagamanam." The third one said, "Deepika and the saga of emoting a sea of feelings through her eyes continues! I see resilience, I see hope, I see bravery embedded with a lil bit of fear, I see someone who's ready to take on the world! Mind you she gave that with her eyes only! Greatness is up on us I fear."

The fourth one said, "Am I missing any imp detail from this glimpse that gives me a insight into her character in the movie? Looks like just a portrait of her." The fifth one said, "A True Superstar !!!! she's born to rule." The sixth one said, "Deepika looks so good here, her face is so expressive. And those eyes But wish they released the full look with the outfit."

Nag Ashwin's Project K is the first Indian movie to have a grand launch at Comic-Con Film Festival on July 20. Talking about the same, the producers said, "This exclusive event will transport guests into India’s most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and ‘Spice Punk’ aesthetic inspired by the film." 

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The movie is gearing up for a summer 2024 release. Recently, Prabhas shared another intriguing poster from the movie and announced that the movie’s first glimpse of the movie will be out on July 21. 

