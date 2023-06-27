Project K to beat Adipurush as most expensive Indian film? All about its budget; salary of Prabhas, Deepika, other stars

Project K stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone

Earlier this year, with its extended post-production and patchwork on VFX and CGI, Adipurus overtook RRR as the most expensive Indian film ever made. The real budget of the Om Raut film is unknown but many sources ad reports have claimed it is somewhere between Rs 550-700 crore, higher than RRR’s reported production budget of Rs 550 crore. But now, reports say that another Indian film – also starring Prabhas – is set to pip Adipurush as well.

Project K the most expensive Indian film?

Earlier this week, the makers of Nag Ashwin’s pan-India action thriller Project K announced that Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan had joined the film’s already stellar cast. The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. And there are rumours that Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is also a part of the film. With the addition of Kamal Haasan, it has already become the biggest and most-awaited Indian film currently. Some reports say that with the cast remuneration and massive VFX work, the film’s budget is set to cross Rs 600 crore, arguably making it the biggest Indian film ever.

Project K budget estimates

As per multiple reports and industry sources, Project K is a dystopian futuristic sci-fi epic in the mould of Dune or Hunger Games from the West. This means that there are massive sets, action set pieces and extensive VFX and CGI work. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalayn tweeted recently that the production expenditure on the film alone comes up to around Rs 400 crore, more than any Indian film ever. Add to it the massive salaries of the stellar star cast and the cost balloons up to Rs 600 crore. Trade insiders say that the cost can go further up as production continues. Plus, there will be publicity and marketing expenditure too once the film releases, which means the landing cost can easily exceed Rs 700 crore, the highest ever in Indian cinema history.

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan salaries for Project K

A significant chunk of Project K’s budget comes from the salaries of its star cast. As per reports, Prabhas is taking home the lion’s share of that, charging Rs 150 crore for his appearance in the film. Kamal Haasan is reportedly in the film in only an extended cameo, which is why he is not charging his full fees. As per Vijayabalan, the Tamil megastar is still taking home Rs 20 crore for the film. Deepika Padukone is reportedly charging Rs 10 crore for the film, while the rest of the cast (Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and other supporting actors) put together are charging Rs 20 crore as well. This gives Project K’s total salaries a figure of Rs 200 crore.

Project K release date and other details

Project K, bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, was announced in early 2020 but its production was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Intended to mark the golden jubilee of the production house, the Nag Ashwin film is set to release on January 12, 2024 in time for the Sankranthi/Pongal holiday in south. The film is being made in Telugu and Hindi and will also release in other languages as dubbed versions.