Producers Guild of India objects to ‘state-enforced’ ban on The Kerala Story in West Bengal: 'Audience can choose..'

Producers Guild of India raises objection to 'state-enforced' ban on The Kerala Story in West Bengal

The Kerala Story has been facing criticism from some political leaders since the trailer of the movie was released. Recently, Mamata Banerjee imposed a ban on the movie’s screening in West Bengal and now, the Producers Guild of India has issued a statement against it.

On Tuesday, Guild of India took their official Twitter account and issued a statement raising ‘strong objection’ against the ‘state-enforced’ ban on the movie in West Bengal. The statement read, “The Producers Guild of India is distressed by, and would like to record its strong objection to, state-enforced bans on The Kerala Story. As emphasized by us on several occasions in the past, film releases are regulated by CBFC and any film that complies with this statutory requirement should face no further hurdles in having the paying Public decide on its fate.”

Official Statement by Producers Guild of India pic.twitter.com/im36aRX9WP May 9, 2023

The statement further read, “Of course, the audience can choose to watch or ignore any film but that is a choice that should be theirs to make, not one that is imposed on them by any party other than CBFC. We call upon all the relevant authorities to urgently address this all-too-frequent phenomenon of films being denied their right to unfettered, nationwide exhibition despite having duly complied with regulatory requirements.”

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani. The controversy around the film started when the trailer was released which claimed that 32000 women in the state were converted to Islam by ISIS. On Monday, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee announced a ban on the movie arguing that it may cause unrest. A government official said, “To avoid any incident of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the state, the CM has directed an immediate ban on screening of 'The Kerala Story'. Action will be taken against any cinema hall that violates the ban.” However, many celebrities like Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, and Vivek Agnihotri came in support of the movie and criticized people who wanted to put a ban on it.

