Producers Guild of India CEO Kulmeet Makkar dies of heart attack, Karan Johar, Farhan akhtar, others pay tribute

Reports state that Kulmeet was working on setting up a trust to help daily wage workers during the coronavirus lockdown.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 01, 2020, 12:07 PM IST

After Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood film industry lost another gem today, the CEO of The Film and Television Producers Guild of India, Kulmeet Makkar, who died of a heart attack, Ashok Pandit wrote on Twitter. 

Ashok took to his official social media account and wrote, "Sad to know about the sudden demise of our dear friend #KulmeetMakkar CEO- The Film and Television Producers Guild of India due to massive heart attack in Dharamshala (Himachal). I will miss you #Kulmeet. Heartfelt condolences to d family." 

Filmmaker and Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, "Kulmeet you were such an incredible pillar to all of us at the Producers Guild of India....relentlessly working for the industry and towards its enhancement and advancement... you left us too soon...We will miss you and always remember you fondly... Rest in peace, my friend.."

Farhan Akhtar also paid tribute to Kulmeet and wrote, "Seems like every day we’re waking up to losing someone we knew and someone who cared deeply about Indian film. RIP #KulmeetMakkar.. your work as the CEO of Film & Television Producers Guild of India will always be remembered."

Director Hansal Mehta expressed grief in a tweet, and wrote, "Damn it... Now Kulmeet! RIP my friend." While Sanjay Suri wrote, "Just heard the terrible news of #KulmeetMakkar CEO Producers Guild of India passing away. What a wonderful man and a good friend. Very very sad !"

Reports state that Kulmeet was working on setting up a trust to help daily wage workers during the coronavirus lockdown. 

