Producers gift Kartik Aaryan new car for every box office hit? Kiara Advani makes big revelation

Kiara Advani says Kartik Aaryan gets a new car as gift from producers for every box office hit

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s blockbuster Jodi is back to entertain the audience and win their hearts over again with their movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. The movie opened to a positive response with fans praising the duo’s chemistry. Recently, in an interview, Kiara revealed that producers gift Kartik a new car for every box office hit and his reaction will leave you in splits.

In a recent interview with Mirchi Plus, Kiara Advani pointed at Kartik’s t-shirt which had a car printed on it, and said, “That’s a sign. Because you know right, whenever Kartik’s film is a blockbuster, his producers gift him a car.” To this, Kartik Aaryan gave a hilarious reply and said, “That’s why my name is Car-tik.”

Kartik Aaryan further revealed that Bhushan had gifted him a car post blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and added, “I hope I get this car after the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha,” while pointing at the car print on his T-shirt.

For the unversed, After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a blockbuster, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and shared the pictures of his new car gifted to him by Bhushan Kumar as a token of appreciation. Bhushan gifted him a McLaren GT which is worth a whopping Rs 4.7 crore. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha India’s 1st McLaren Gt Agla gift Private jet sir #Gratitude @prathameshb84 @tejas.kudtarkar @bombaytimes.”

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani along with Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, and Ritu Shivpuri among others. The movie hit the theatres on June 29 and garnered positive reviews from the audience. Netizens praised Kartik Aaryan’s performance and his chemistry with Kiara.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the pipeline, whereas Kiara Advani will be next seen in the movie Game Changer starring Ram Charan. The movie is helmed by S Shankar and is slated to release this year in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

