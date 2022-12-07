Producer Vipul Shah talks about #BoycottBollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha failure, says 'ek aise samaaj mein...' | Exclusive

Vipul Shah

Producer Vipul Shah is been an esteemed member of Bollywood. He is responsible for backing memorable movies like Aankhen, Waqt- Race Against Time, Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, and other films that went on to become blockbusters. After making waves in Bollywood, Vipul also made a mark on the OTT platforms. Shah joined with DNA for a special conversation, decoding 2022.

While summarising the year, the Namastey London producer stated, "2022 will be remembered as the year of extremes. On one side we have pan-India successes like RRR, and KGF 2, who collected 1000s of crores. Then we have Brahmastra (Part One: Shiva). We also have small-budgets films that did wonders at the box office, like The Kashmir Files, Kantara, even Drishyam 2 is among them." He continued, and mentioned the disappointments, "On the other side, this year will also be remembered for our films underperforming shockingly. We had the biggest movies falling short of our expectations, and performing poorly at the box office. The only thing we can learn from here is to improve our content, and do bigger and better numbers."

Vipul also shared his views on the failure of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, and the negative trend of boycott calls for the film, and Bollywood. Singh Is Kinng producer added, "Jab hum ek aise samaj mein rehte hai jaha pe everything becomes sensitive. Then it is the responsibility of every individual to realise that there will be repercussions for everything they will say. There will be positive and negative feedback." Having said that, Vipul further added, "I think we shouldn't be scared by it. We should move on. This is a part and parcel of social media life, this will remain for some time. So, no one should compromise their freedom of expression. Personal life shouldn't be mixed with professional life, and this maturity will be adopted soon."

Speaking about mid-budget films like Karthikeya 2, The Kashmir Files, and Kantara turning into blockbusters, Shah added, "The biggest and welcoming change of 2022 is that the audience is rising above the star system, and they're giving preference to content. I am not saying that stars will lose their value, but if a film like The Kashmir Files or Kantara has been hailed and celebrated by the audience, in such a manner, then it is the best thing for any industry. If this trend becomes permanent, then it will be a miraculous boon to the film industry."

One of the heated debates of the year was Bollywood not catering to the masses and the loss of heroism in their films. Sharing his two cents about it, Vipul added, "Jab hum Andheri aur Bandra ki audience ke liye films banana bandh kar ke, poore India ke liye films banayenge, toh woh heroism bhi apne aap aa jayega. Few years back, there was a trend of making 'cool' films." In my films, I have always kept the heroism quotient intact. I firmly believe that people want to see heroism, and even makers are now willing to go back to the roots." Vipul asserted.

Vipul Shah is elated as his series Human has been regarded widely among the audience, and it also earned appreciation among critics. Shah also backed Vidyut Jammwal starrer Sanak, which was released on the digital platform, and now it's been considered to be remade in Hollywood. Talking about the Sanak Hollywood remake, Vipul added, "Some serious interest has been shown by the makers, zoom calls are happening. They will soon send us their proposal in writing, if things fell into place, then we will start considering the next stage." Vipul will bring The Kerela Story, Commando OTT to digital platforms in 2023.