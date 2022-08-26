Producer Shalini Chaudhary files FIR against actor-writer Zeishan Quadri for giving death threats to her

Zeishan Quadri

Producer Shalini Chaudhary filed an FIR against Gangs of Wasseypur actor-writer Zeishan Quadri for threatening her to kill and steal her Audi. As per the reports of India Today, Shalini confirmed that Zeishan approached her to co-produce a comedy show for Sab TV and even asked to borrow her Audi car with him, as he has to attend multiple meetings for the pitch. Chaudhary said that soon after that Zeishan started ignoring her calls, and after some time she learnt that Quadri has sold her expensive Audi for Rs 12 lakhs.

Gangs of Wasseypur actor-writer Zeishan Quadri gets booked for threatening the producer to kill her and selling Chaudhary's expensive Audi without her permission. The portal quoted Shalini, "In 2017, I was introduced to Zeishan Quadri. He needed finance for Sony Entertainment show, Crime Patrol. He has a company named Friday to Friday in which his so-called wife, Mrs Priyanka Bassi was a partner. I knew him too so we did a Crime Patrol show together and a film called Halahal for his company. This made me gain some confidence in him."

Shalini further added that after he approached him to co-produce a sitcom, he asked Shalini's Audi for meetings, "He sought to borrow my Audi car and as I trusted him, I agreed to give him my car just for a few days,” Shalini stated and he took her car Audi-A-6, number MH14 FM 3212. Later, Shalini tried connecting to Quadri multiple times, but the latter ignored her. "After some time, when I called Zeishan Qadri, he didn’t answer my call. So I messaged him on WhatsApp. At that time, he messaged that he is in Bombay High Court. A person named Jatin Sethi had filed a case of fraud of Rs 1.5 crores against him in section 420, 406 and he had gone to the Bombay High Court for bail. Later in the evening, I called him again and he didn’t answer, so I called his wife Priyanka Bassi. But she also didn't answer my calls. After that, I called him again and again and I sent him many messages to inquire about my Audi car, but there was no call or message from his side."

Later, Chaudhary got to know that Quadri sold her Audi for Rs 12 lakhs with forged documents and a fake signature. When Shalini confronted Quadri about it and stated that she will take legal action against him, the writer started threatening her and influenced her from different sources. As per the portal, Quadri stated, "When I repeatedly asked Zeeshan Quadri about my car, he gave me a vague answer. When I told him about filing a complaint in the police station, he threatened to kill me and made threatening calls from many people. I tried to file FIR against Zeishan and Priyanka Bassi many times, but because of his influence, FIR didn't get registered. Then I came to know from RTO office that my Audi car was sold by deducting NOC after forged documents and forged signs, and with a Chandigarh number. I got a call from Zeishan’s lawyer as well that I should settle the matter since I won’t get the car back now. Then I met DCP Vishal Thakur who helped me a lot. I got my FIR registered immediately, I thank him for his help."