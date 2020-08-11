Producer Ramesh Taurani 'sets the record straight' about his June 13 phone call with Sushant Singh Rajput

As the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death intensifies, new details have come forward put forth by filmmaker Ramesh Taurani who took to his Instagram account on Tuesday and revealed the specifications of the phone call he had with Sushant on June 13, a day before his tragic death.

Taking to his Instagram account, setting the record straight, Ramesh wrote, "I have been getting numerous calls from various journalists over the past few days and want to set the record straight about a few facts."

He said, "A journalist called me asking about a call on 13th June at about 2.15pm that I had with Sushant. I confirmed the same but did not want to comment on anything else. He recorded the call without informing me and therefore it is essential that I talk about what happened. After exchanging pleasantries, Nikhil Advani and I had narrated a story idea to Sushant. And yes we were on a conference call with him and his manager Uday."

He further added, "Instead of encouraging wrongful theories about the industry and about his associations, I am requesting everyone to have faith in the system and let the authorities do the needful. And I request everyone to stop calling as we need to refrain from commenting any further on this unbelievable and tragic loss. I sincerely hope he’s resting in peace. Thank you."

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police said it was suicide, however, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe after the centre gave its approval following a recommendation by the Bihar government.