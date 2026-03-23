Producer Madhu Mantena, yoga expert Ira Trivedi welcome baby boy: 'Thank you Krishna for filling our lives with love and light'

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi got married in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai in 2023. Welcoming their first child, Madhu wrote, "Ira and I welcomed our baby yesterday during the sacred days of Navratri, on Eid."

Famous producer Madhu Mantena announced welcoming his first child, a baby boy with wife, yoga expert, and author Ira Trivedi. The couple shared a joint post on their Instagram handles on Sunday, which comprised of a poster with a blue baby toe and a picture of lord Krishna on it. The duo said the child, a baby boy, was born on March 21. "Thank you Krishna for this divine blessing, for filling our lives with love and light. Ira and I welcomed our baby yesterday during the sacred days of Navratri, on Eid," read the caption.

Several celebrities congratulated the couple. Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to both of you. Can’t wait to meet the little one." "Congratulations," said Raveena Tandon. Pulkit Samrat, Aahana Kumra, Karishma Tanna, Nikhil Nagesh Bhat also congratuled the new parents in the comments section.

Mantena and Trivedi got married in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai on June 11, 2023. Madhu was previously married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta, with whom he tied the knot in 2015 and divorced four years later. In January 2023, Masaba tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra of Bombay Velvet fame, who was previously married to Aditi Rao Hydari.

Who is Madhu Mantena?

Madhu Mantena bankrolled Aamir Khan's 2008 thriller Ghajini, which was the first film to earn Rs 100 crore net in India. Along with Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, and Vikramaditya Motwane, he co-founded Phantom Films, which produced multiple critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Queen, NH10, Masaan, and Lootera among others.

Who is Ira Trivedi?

Ira Trivedi is a famous author, columnist, and yoga teacher. She has written several books such as What Would You Do To Save the World, India in Love: Marriage and Sexuality in the 21st Century, The 10 Minute Yoga Solution, The Great Indian Love Story, and The Desi Guide to Dating among others.

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