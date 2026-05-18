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Producer K Rajan, passes away at 85 due to suicide, Tamil stars mourn 'grave loss', call him 'man who never hesitated'

K Rajan, a Tamil producer known for Michael Raj, Sonthakkaran, Veettoda Mappillai, passed away at 85 due to suicide on May 17. (Trigger warning: The following article does have a mention of self-harm).

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 18, 2026, 02:06 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Producer K Rajan, passes away at 85 due to suicide, Tamil stars mourn 'grave loss', call him 'man who never hesitated'
K Rajan (Image source: Twitter)
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Tamil producer K Rajan, who is known for producing films Thangamana Thangachi and Chinna Poovai Killathe, passed away on Sunday at the age of 85. The news of his demise has sent shockwaves across the film industry, with several celebrities expressing grief over the tragic loss.

Paying tribute to the late producer, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar wrote on X, "Terrible news. Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of the film fraternity, producer K.Rajan Sir. His passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. A very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. Very, very upsetting. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanthi"

Actor and producer Vishal took to X and wrote, "Just heard the news of k Rajan sir's demise. Shocking to hear that he committed suicide. A bold speaker. Been the president of the distributor an association. Sad to hear this news. May his soul rest in peace. God bless"

"The tragic incident of Mr. K. Rajan, a renowned producer in the Tamil film industry, taking his own life has caused immense shock and sorrow. From 1980 onwards, the unexpected end of this veteran producer, who had firmly established himself in Tamil cinema, will be a great loss to the Tamil film world. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, who are grieving his passing, as well as to his relatives, friends, and the entire Tamil film fraternity. I pray for the peaceful repose of his soul," wrote R Sarath Kumar in his condolence message. 

Rajan also appeared as an actor in several Tamil films such as Michael Raj, Sonthakkaran, Veettoda Mappillai, Paambhu Sattai, Thunivu, and Bakasuran.

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