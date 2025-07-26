Produced by Jaya Bachchan, this 32-year-old Doordarshan show had 73 actors; entire cast was gifted Maruti cars after...

The show featured a whopping 73 actors, and the team was even flown to London for a shoot, all expenses covered by the director himself.

During the 80s and 90s, Indian television saw several legendary shows, and Dekh Bhai Dekh stood out as one of the most loved comedy series of the era. Originally planned for just 26 episodes, the show was so successful that it was extended to 65 episodes.

In fact, the director was so thrilled with its popularity that he gifted cars worth lakhs to the entire cast. The show featured a whopping 73 actors, and the team was even flown to London for a shoot, all expenses covered by the director himself. Dekh Bhai Dekh aired on DD Metro in 1993.

A Story Every Indian Family Related To

The series revolved around the Diwan family, a big joint family that ate together, laughed together, and tackled life’s ups and downs with humor and unity. It was a warm, relatable story of multiple generations living under one roof, making viewers feel like they were watching their own family on screen.

The show was created by Anand Mahendroo and produced by none other than Jaya Bachchan. It starred notable actors like Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Navin Nischol, and Deven Bhojani. In an interview with India Today, Anand revealed that Jaya Bachchan had approached him to create a comedy show for the younger generation after she watched and loved his earlier series Idhar Udhar.

Inspired by Real-Life Family Members

Anand Mahendroo drew inspiration from his own family, where around 26–27 children lived in one household. He began sketching characters based on real people in his life. Farida Jalal’s character Suhasini was inspired by his mother, Bhavna Balsavar’s role was based on his aunt, and Shekhar Suman’s character mirrored his uncle.

Anand once said the show’s success was due to a strong script, brilliant performances, and a unique multi-camera setup, a rarity at that time. And when the show hit its 52nd episode, he gifted Maruti 1000 cars to the entire cast.

No Air Conditioning, Exhausting Heat, But Pure Passion

Each episode took about 4–5 days to shoot at Mumbai’s iconic RK Studios. Back then, there were no air conditioners or even fans on sets. Under the hot studio lights and blazing temperatures, many actors fainted from the heat. Yet, the passion for storytelling kept everyone going. Sushma Seth played Sarala Diwan, the family matriarch. She has been away from acting for a while and was last seen in the 2017 film Noor.

Navin Nischol, who portrayed Balraj Diwan, passed away in 2011. He was also a popular name in films. Shekhar Suman played Sameer Diwan and continues to act. He was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi.

Farida Jalal charmed audiences as Suhasini Diwan. She remains active in the industry. Bhavna Balsavar, who played Sunita Diwan, is also still working in the entertainment world. Amar Upadhyay appeared as Sahil Diwan. He’s best known for his role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and continues to act.

Urvashi Dholakia and Lilliput were also part of the show and their on-screen chemistry was adored by fans. Vishal Singh played the much-loved Sanju. Though he's been away from acting for a while, he gained massive popularity as Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Even after decades, Dekh Bhai Dekh remains a benchmark in Indian television history. A perfect mix of heart and humor, it’s a show that truly lives on in the memories of those who grew up watching it.