Priyanka Chopra winks in new clip from ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, video goes VIRAL

Priyanka Chopra's fans are excited to watch her in the next Hollywood film The Matrix Resurrections. Priyanka had already appeared in the film's trailer in a blink-and-miss scene. She's also featured in a new television commercial.

Priyanka is seen in the video wearing her bespectacled appearance, which she wore in the trailer. She winks and makes the finger-pointing gesture as if she is having a conversation with someone standing in front of her. In the clip, Priyanka wears the same attire she wore during her encounter with Keanu Reeves' Neo.

Priyanka's admirers have previously been let down twice: first by her brief appearance in the trailer, and then by her absence from the new poster. "And she's here,Re-enter " Priyanka wrote beside her very own character poster. .” Her hair is styled in braided space buns and she wears a corseted jacket with loose slacks in the poster, which is considerably different from the trailer. Sati from The Matrix Revolutions is most likely her character's grown-up incarnation.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity in 'The Matrix Resurrections', the fourth instalment of the series. Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris also star in the film.