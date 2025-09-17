Priyanka Chopra was in 'serious' relationship before marrying Nick Jonas, Prahlad Kakkar confirms: 'It was very...'

While neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Priyanka Chopra ever gave any clarification about their rumoured connection, ad guru Prahlad Kakkar, in a recent interview, has confessed that before marrying Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra had a "serious affair."

There have been long-standing rumours about Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan's alleged affair, especially after they worked in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011). While neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Priyanka Chopra ever gave any clarification about their rumoured connection, ad guru Prahlad Kakkar, in a recent interview, has confessed that before marrying Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra had a "serious affair," but there was a reason she chose to keep it private.

Did Priyanka Chopra have an affair with Shah Rukh Khan?

Prahlad Kakkar, speaking about Priyanka Chopra's decision to not indulge in gossip about her personal life, told Vickey Lalwani, "Priyanka is a doll, she’s a great person to work with. She’s very ambitious, she’s very single-minded, she’s very focused. And she has a certain sense of dignity that she will not allow people to enter."

Revealing why she never addressed rumours about having an affair, he said, "So, her whole, this whole so-called affair, she never made a comment on it. Everybody else was commenting. She never said anything. She held her dignity. And if it were a frivolous relationship, she would have laughed. Obviously, it was serious. So, it was very personal to her. She didn’t want it to be written about, she didn’t want to be talked about."

Why did Priyanka Chopra leave Bollywood and establish herself in the West?

Priyanka Chopra is now a respectable name in Hollywood and is married to one of the biggest pop stars, Nick Jonas. Speaking about her bold move to leave Bollywood and establish herself in the West, Prahlad Kakkar said, "When the industry decided that she was too old for young heroines, she was the first Indian heroine to move abroad and make it there. I mean, who takes that kind of risk to leave? You are getting big roles, you are getting parts, you are not top of the line anymore, and you decide, f**k it, I am going to restart my career again. How many people can do that?"

