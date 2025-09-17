Priyanka Chopra was in 'serious' relationship before marrying Nick Jonas, Prahlad Kakkar confirms: 'It was very...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Aamir Khan demanded Rs 17 lakh, Shah Rukh Khan asked Rs 6 lakh for same ad; but Dangal star was chosen: 'Salman Khan wasn’t superstar...'

PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates live on TV, online?

THIS country suspends US arms purchases, its President issues BIG statement, says, 'will not be blackmailed...'

Donald Trump arrives in UK: Will Keir Starmer ask US president to stop Israel-Hamas War, Ukraine War?

ICC rankings: Varun Chakravarthy achieves BIG spot ahead of Asia Cup clash vs Oman, becomes...

'President Zelenskyy has hand in President Trump's aide Charlie Kirk's assassination': Ukrainian MP makes shocking allegation

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in, direct link to check scorecard here

Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif makes SHOCKING remark on US politicians: 'They accept bribes openly from Israel, if I...'

Nagma Mirajkar finally BREAKS SILENCE on Baseer Ali, Shubhi Joshi's allegations of Awez Darbar cheating on her: 'I think it's stupid ki..' | Exclusive

As IDF intensifies ground assault, Israel opens evacuation route 'Salah al-Din Street' for Palestinians to flee Gaza till...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Arjun Reddy to Maharaj: 4 times Shalini Pandey impressed with her versatile performances

From Arjun Reddy to Maharaj: 4 times Shalini Pandey impressed with her versatile

Aamir Khan demanded Rs 17 lakh, Shah Rukh Khan asked Rs 6 lakh for same ad; but Dangal star was chosen: 'Salman Khan wasn’t superstar...'

Aamir asked Rs 17 lakh, SRK asked Rs 6 lakh for same ad; Dangal actor was chosen

Who is Gourangalal Das? India's new envoy to South Korea who played key role in India-China negotiations

Gourangalal Das to be India's new Envoy to South Korea

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Priyanka Chopra was in 'serious' relationship before marrying Nick Jonas, Prahlad Kakkar confirms: 'It was very...'

While neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Priyanka Chopra ever gave any clarification about their rumoured connection, ad guru Prahlad Kakkar, in a recent interview, has confessed that before marrying Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra had a "serious affair."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 02:13 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Priyanka Chopra was in 'serious' relationship before marrying Nick Jonas, Prahlad Kakkar confirms: 'It was very...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

There have been long-standing rumours about Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan's alleged affair, especially after they worked in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011). While neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Priyanka Chopra ever gave any clarification about their rumoured connection, ad guru Prahlad Kakkar, in a recent interview, has confessed that before marrying Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra had a "serious affair," but there was a reason she chose to keep it private. 

Did Priyanka Chopra have an affair with Shah Rukh Khan?

Prahlad Kakkar, speaking about Priyanka Chopra's decision to not indulge in gossip about her personal life, told Vickey Lalwani, "Priyanka is a doll, she’s a great person to work with. She’s very ambitious, she’s very single-minded, she’s very focused. And she has a certain sense of dignity that she will not allow people to enter." 

Revealing why she never addressed rumours about having an affair, he said, "So, her whole, this whole so-called affair, she never made a comment on it. Everybody else was commenting. She never said anything. She held her dignity. And if it were a frivolous relationship, she would have laughed. Obviously, it was serious. So, it was very personal to her. She didn’t want it to be written about, she didn’t want to be talked about."

Why did Priyanka Chopra leave Bollywood and establish herself in the West?

Priyanka Chopra is now a respectable name in Hollywood and is married to one of the biggest pop stars, Nick Jonas. Speaking about her bold move to leave Bollywood and establish herself in the West, Prahlad Kakkar said, "When the industry decided that she was too old for young heroines, she was the first Indian heroine to move abroad and make it there. I mean, who takes that kind of risk to leave? You are getting big roles, you are getting parts, you are not top of the line anymore, and you decide, f**k it, I am going to restart my career again. How many people can do that?"

READ | Salman Khan was very physical with Aishwarya Rai, was very...': REAL reason why actress doesn’t work as often as she used to

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Deedy Das, who left Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg’s tech giants, then built Rs 1,93,75,18,00,000 startup, now made partner in...
Meet Deedy Das, who left Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg’s tech giants, then buil
After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar approaches Delhi HC for…, here’s what happened
After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar approaches Delhi HC for…
Did you know by planting Malabar neem tree you can earn Rs 1 crore in 10 years? Here's how
Did you know by planting Malabar neem tree you can earn Rs 1 crore in 10 years?
Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson confessed on Discord hours before arrest; his message read, 'I have bad...'
Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson confessed on Discord hours bef
Beware: AI is learning caste-based, communally-sensitive human biases in India, how can it be prevented?
Beware: AI is learning caste-based, communally-sensitive human biases in India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE