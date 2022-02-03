Priyanka Chopra 'wants to prioritise what’s important' in life after embracing motherhood

International icon Priyanka Chopra and pop sensation Nick Jonas recently became proud parents to their first child via surrogacy in January 2022. The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared a joint statement, welcoming their baby.

Now, in a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra has shared that she wants to prioritise her life after embracing motherhood, adding that 'peace is of utmost importance to her at the moment'. Reflecting on how the world has changed post-pandemic, Priyanka told in her interview to Harper's Bazaar Arabia that her quest in life is now to attain peace. She said, "I’m looking for people that give love, I’m looking for people that are peaceful. I’m gonna surround myself with just joy and light."

The 'Desi Girl' also added that the pandemic changed her in a similar manner as it changed most other people. She doesn't want to follow the chaotic pace in the chaotic world. The actress, who was last seen in the Hollywood film 'The Matrix Resurrections' in December 2021, wants to prioritise the important things in her life.

On January 22, PeeCee and Nick announced their parenthood with a joint statement that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." While the couple themselves have not revealed the gender of their baby, several international websites have reported that it's a baby girl. Even Priyanka's cousin Meera Chopra had shared in an interview with IndiaToday.in that the 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actress always wanted to have a lot of kids. She had said talking to the portal, "I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl."

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot with each other in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace in December 2018 as per Hindu and Christian rituals.