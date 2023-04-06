Search icon
Priyanka Chopra visits Siddhivinayak temple with Malti, netizens question 'VIP treatment' given to her: 'Bhedbhav kyun?'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas visited Siddhivinayak temple with her daughter Malti Marie, and netizens are unhappy with the temple's volunteers. Read on to know why.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 08:15 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra

On Thursday, March 6, actress Priyanka Chopra visited the Siddhivinayak temple with her daughter Malti Marie. Ahead of the release of her web series Citadel, Priyanka seeks the blessings of Lord Ganesha with her little one, at one of the iconic temples of Mumbai. 

A video from inside the premise has surfaced, and it captured Priyanka praying to the lord and attending aarti with Malti. Priyanka was accompanied by a few other devotees and they all was busy recording her visit on their phones. Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, "#priyankachopra seeks blessings at #siddhivinayak temple along with her cute daughter Maltie." 

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as the video was uploaded online, many netizens got upset and they shared their discontent over the VIP treatment and partial behaviour. As per the rules of temple authority, photography, recording videos, or clicking photos inside the premise is not allowed. These activities are prohibited inside the temple premise. However, during Priyanka's visit, people were busy filming the event. 

A netizen wrote, "Humko toh naa photo lena allowed hai naa pass se Bina paise diye aarti attend karna ..Aisa bhedbhav kyu prabhu (We are not allowed to take photos or to attend aarti without paying for it. Why this discrimination God)." Another netizen wrote, "They say that photos and videography are not allowed. If it's a celebrity then everything is allowed. God is equal for everyone, it's the people who are corrupted. Such a shame." A user wrote, "Log darshan karna chhod ke video banane me lage hai. Jab ki andar to mobile bhi allow nahi hai (people are not interested in darshan and they are busy making videos, despite videography is prohibited)." Priyanaka's Citadel will stream on Prime Video from April 28. 

