Priyanka Chopra urges world leaders to extend help amid Ukraine crisis

Priyanka Chopra has extended a 'direct appeal' to world leaders, urging them to aid refugees and children in Eastern Europe, particularly Ukraine. Priyanka Chopra published a video on Instagram, claiming that the Ukraine conflict has resulted in one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since World War II. She also referred to it as the largest refugee crisis we have ever experienced as humans.

Priyanka said, "World leaders, this is a direct appeal to you. We need you to answer the call from activists and advocates working to support the humanitarian and refugee crisis that we are watching unfold every day in Eastern Europe. We need you to take immediate action to help displaced people from Ukraine and all around the world."



She added, "To give you context in total two million children have been forced to leave everything behind in search of safety in neighbouring countries. Together with the 2.5 million children internally displaced inside Ukraine. It's one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since World War 2. These numbers are staggering. So much trauma for so many young lives which will forever be carved into their memories. None of these children will ever be the same again after what they have seen and what they have experienced."

"So the leaders of the UK, Germany, Japan, Norway, Australia when you meet to decide how much funding you will give to support humanitarian aid, will you stand up for refugees everywhere? Will you contribute the billions that they need? I'm asking everyone who sees this video to please amplify this call. Post yourself, share a video from an activist or share this video, so that our leaders know we need the world to stand up and support refugees. This is the largest refugee crisis we have seen as human beings," she concluded.

Priyanka had previously described the Russian military attack on Ukraine as terrifying and said it was impossible to comprehend how the situation had evolved to such a catastrophic point in February.