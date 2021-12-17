Priyanka Chopra ups the oomph in black corset, shares bold pictures

What makes Priyanka Chopra Jonas the ultimate enchantress? Her gracious charm, sensational voice, strong attitude, jaw-dropping looks, and brilliant acting chops. Chopra is known for setting standards high, be it in films or fashion. One can drool over Priyanka's social media, as she keeps setting fashion goals, and how.

Priyanka who'll soon be seen with Keanu Reeves, in action-thriller 'Matrix Resurrections,' was busy with her promotions, but that didn't stop her to charm his fans. She kept sharing her OOTD on her social media. Her recent pictures in the corset with a blazer and lacy pants has suddenly raised the temperature, and she has reaffirmed her place of being the goddess. Check out her post.

While announcing the wrap-up of her promotional tour for 'Matrix,' she shared a carousel, where the lady in black is oozing sexiness. The shimmery eyeshadow glitters well with her nude lipstick. The high heels go well with the metallic manicure and her lacy pants with the corset and black blazer make Priyanka alluring.

While promoting her next action flick, Chopra got a little furious on a web portal where she was addressed as Nick Jonas' wife. Priyanka openly showed her discontent on social media and questioned the reportage. According to her even after making a mark, and starring in the most anticipated film, she is recognised for being a spouse of an actor-singer. She ridiculed the norm and pointed out that why a woman has to face such misery. Well, Priyanka will keep slaying fashion police and she will also be seen in the series 'Citadel' and film 'Jee Le Zaraa.'