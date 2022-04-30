Priyanka Chopra turns pool baby, flaunts her sexy curves in swimwear

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra's pool-side photo series is still going strong, and we're loving it! The actress is currently located in Los Angeles. The new mom turned to Instagram on Saturday morning (IST) to share photos of herself relaxing by her pool. As she immerses herself in the pool, the global star is seen wearing a lime-coloured co-ord set. She strikes a gorgeous pose in the first photo, with her hands by her sides and her head up high. The next shot shows her laughing and gazing at the camera.

The actress uploaded another set of images from her time in the pool at her Los Angeles home on Friday. The actress was seen enjoying some retro music while wearing a black bikini. The playlist also includes a hit Aamir Khan song.

The new mother was spotted in the pool by herself. Priyanka first posted a selfie from the pool, in which she could be seen wearing sunglasses. She followed it up with a video in which she was seen relaxing to Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin's theme track. Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt appeared in the song. She then released a video in which she appeared to be swaying to Gulabi Ankhein's music.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had their first child via surrogacy in January of this year. While neither of them has given any information about their child, it has been reported by various outlets that it is a girl. Their baby's name was also revealed in a TMZ article. They reported that the couple's daughter has been named Malti Marie, according to a birth certificate obtained by the site.

Priyanka Chopra's next films include Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, Amazon's Thriller Series Citadel, and Anthony Mackie's Ending Things.