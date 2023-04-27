Priyanka Chopra to join Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2023, fans say 'the queen is coming'

Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala/File photos

Dubbed 'fashion's biggest night' or 'the Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets', the Met Gala is organised by Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on the first Monday of May each year. The fundraising event sees the biggest international celebrities coming together to celebrate fashion in their unique outfits.

Alia Bhatt, who will be making her Hollywood debut this year in Heart Of Stone, will also be marking her first appearance at the Met Gala 2023 on May 1 and the global star Priyanka Chopra has also confirmed her presence at the fashion event, during the promotions of her upcoming spy thriller Citadel co-starring Richard Madden.

Variety journalist Marc Malkin talked to the Fashion actress at the Citadel Los Angeles premiere and tweeted, "Confirmed! @priyankachopra just told me she will be at the #MetGala on Monday. Says her look “will be on theme” because she loves a theme but it will also have a “special element."

Several of Priyanka's fans stormed the comments section celebrating the actress's fourth appearance at the fashion gala. One commented, "The queen is coming", while another wrote, "Love her. Taking the world by storm. Desi girl". "Yaaas. She always serves the look and stays true to the theme", replied another fan.

Confirmed! @priyankachopra just told me she will be at the #MetGala on Monday. Says her look “will be on theme” because she loves a theme but it will also have a “special element.”#JustforVariety pic.twitter.com/jTd8ON0AGm — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) April 26, 2023

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra had previously showed her glamour at the Met Gala for three successive years from 2017 to 2019 wearing Ralph Lauren in the first two years and Dior for the third time. Deepika Padukone too has made fashionable appearances at the Met Gala in the same three years wearing Tommy Hilfiger, Prabal Gurung, and Zac Posen outfits.

The theme of Met Gala 2023 is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ to honour the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019 and served as the creative director of the French luxury fashion house Chanel for thirty-six years from 1983 until his death.



